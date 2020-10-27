wrestling / News
WWE News: Drew McIntyre Thanks Fans For Support, Miz Gets MITB Photo Shoot
October 26, 2020 | Posted by
– Drew McIntyre is appreciative of all the support fans had for him after his loss to Randy Orton at Hell in a Cell. McIntyre, who opened Raw by having an altercation with Miz and John Morrison, posted before the show:
To everyone who has taken time out of their day to send me a message of support, thank you, it means the world to me. I'll be opening up #WWERaw and I have something I want to say…
— Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) October 26, 2020
– Speaking of Miz, WWE posted a video of him getting a photo shoot with his Money in the Bank briefcase that he won from Otis at last night’s show:
