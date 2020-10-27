wrestling / News

WWE News: Drew McIntyre Thanks Fans For Support, Miz Gets MITB Photo Shoot

October 26, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Drew McIntyre RAW WWE

– Drew McIntyre is appreciative of all the support fans had for him after his loss to Randy Orton at Hell in a Cell. McIntyre, who opened Raw by having an altercation with Miz and John Morrison, posted before the show:

– Speaking of Miz, WWE posted a video of him getting a photo shoot with his Money in the Bank briefcase that he won from Otis at last night’s show:

