Drew McIntyre Thanks The Rock For Believing In Him As WWE’s Next Breakout Star

Drew McIntyre recalls when the Rock labeled him as WWE’s next breakout star several months back and expressed his gratitude for the shout out. Speaking with TMZ, the WWE Champion mentioned how Rock said back in July that he thought McIntyre would be the company’s next major star.

Rock said at the time when asked by TMZ, “Personally I like Drew McIntyre. I think he’s got a great look and a great build, and especially as he continues to hone in on his craft and connect with the audience, which is always the most important thing.”

McIntyre told TMZ during the recent interview, “The other thing I want to say is, I want to give a shout-out. Because you guys posted something like four months ago, five months ago with The Rock. I just remembered it right before the call, like, ‘TMZ? Why does that ring a bell? They said something.’ When I was doing nothing, it was interesting, and he took a moment when you said, ‘Who’s gonna be the next star, the breakout star?’ And he said ‘Drew McIntyre.’ And if you watch what I was doing at the time, I was doing nothing. Like, I wasn’t showing my personality, which I’ve done over the past few months. And I wasn’t on a winning streak or anything. And he pointed me out.

“It’s interesting with guys like Vince McMahon and The Rock, when they see something in somebody that maybe others don’t, or maybe you don’t see in yourself. And you know, I wanted to say thank you for him seeing that in me, too. And it’s pretty cool, these people that believed in me that are so influential in the entertainment industry. And things are coming to be that they saw in me.”