Drew McIntyre Reveals That The Rock Is Working On a Favor For Him

Drew McIntyre says that he asked The Rock for a favor and that The Final Boss is working on it for him. The WWE star spoke with The Daily Mail’s Alex McCarthy and you can check out a couple of highlights below:

On The Rock being around WWE: “He has always looked out for me since the very beginning of my career, he’s always had such positive words. I just told a story about meeting his ex-wife, Dany, on a plane one time, and she told me herself and and Rock were big fans of mine and saw big things in the future, which was so cool to hear back then. Then fast forward so many years later, in 2017 I believe it was when TMZ had asked him who he thought was going to be the next big player. And it wasn’t like I was about to win the Rumble. I was still kind of random, a bad guy on the show, and he was able to pick me out and go, ‘Drew McIntyre. He’s the one to keep an eye on’.

“He always had such positive public comments. When I re-signed, I sent the sword as a little gift. He has always been there for advice and to include me in his live stream after the match, I wasn’t exactly expecting it, but I feel very honored that he’s willing to shine a kind of light on me. And he swore first, then I saw an opportunity. It’s so hard not to swear being Scottish. So I got a little laugh, and I got to ask a little favour, and he’s working on that for me.”

On Rock’s association with The Bloodline: “There’s a mentorship-style relationship there. Already, I’ve seen some people after I posted a video on social media of the interaction… ‘Oh, you know he’s a member of The Bloodline?’ Wait a minute, am I not specific enough? I feel like I’m very, very clear when I talk and explain things, and then I even go to socials to extra explain things to people. If you’ve wronged me personally, I am coming for you.

“How has he ever wronged me personally? He has helped me over and over and over. So I don’t know how much I have to break things down for somebody. Most people get it, I guess, but the idiots, freaking hell, especially on social media. Maybe it’s my accent on TV, but then even my written word, apparently they still don’t understand. Give me one second to explain it and it’s, ‘Drew’s right, by the way.’ What a shock. Give me a second to explain myself. I’m always right.”