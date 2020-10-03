Drew McIntyre & The Street Profits Set for Six-Man Tag Team Clash on Raw

– WWE.com has announced that WWE World Heavyweight champion Drew McIntyre will team up with Raw tag team champions The Street Profits on next week’s Raw in a six-man tag team match. Together, they will face off against Randy Orton, Dolph Ziggler, and Robert Roode. You can see the full announcement below:

Drew McIntyre & The Street Profits battle Randy Orton, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and Raw Tag Team Champions The Street Profits will join forces for a huge Six-Man Tag Team battle on Raw, as they take on the trio of Randy Orton, Dolph Ziggler & Robert Roode. The Viper is clearly not through with McIntyre and has backup in Ziggler & Roode, with whom there is no love lost with the WWE Champion. Will that be enough to put down the championship trio, or will McIntyre, Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford bring the smoke?

Also announced for next Monday’s episode, Bray Wyatt has been invited as a guest on The Kevin Owens Show ahead of Owens’ singles match with The Fiend on next week’s SmackDown.