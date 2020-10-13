In a recent interview with Mike Jones of DC 101, Drew McIntyre discussed his mindset ahead of his WrestleMania 36 match with Brock Lesnar, wanting a match with The Undertaker, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Drew McIntyre on his mindset ahead of his WrestleMania 36 match against Brock Lesnar: “I forgot that I was tying my boots, which was in the documentary, 15 minutes before I was walking in the ring. I was like ‘Man, I’m tying my boots, I’m about to fight Brock Lesnar for the WWE Title.’ I felt a little different. As I walked through the building, I still wasn’t in the right mind frame until I saw Brock at the other end of the hallway and I thought ‘Alright, I’m about to fight Brock Lesnar.’ And my music hit and I switched right into the zone, and I knew the world was watching. It was in the pandemic and we’re giving them this escape. I won the title and found out the next day we had 13.8 million social media interactions over the weekend of WrestleMania, up 60 percent from the year prior which is an unbelievable amount of people watching, but it was the height of the pandemic. So, not only did I become champion, but we did a really cool thing for the world I thought.”

On wanting a match with The Undertaker: “That Undertaker/AJ match was really cool – we’d done cinematic matches in the past that hadn’t quite clicked, and I guess it’s a bit difficult for fans in the arena to watch a screen the whole time. But the way things were and are right now, it was perfect. Plus, that means Undertaker has one more match in him, and I want that match…..he ended my undefeated streak when I was 24 years old, the night before he retired Shawn Michaels at WrestleMania. We had the tag match right after the match with Goldberg that didn’t go very well. We had a face to face in that match where no longer was I a 24 year old who looked like a boy, but I’m a grown-ass man. As he mentioned in his Last Ride documentary, he will always come when Vince McMahon calls. So every single week I’m prodding Vince McMahon saying make the call, make the call, make the call.”

