Drew McIntyre On Why He Wanted To Prove Something To The Undertaker During 2019 Match, Still Wanting Another Match With Him

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is set for a big matchup against Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Survivor Series on Sunday, but the reigning WWE champ is still considering the possibilities of having another showdown with The Undertaker.

During a recent interview with Sportskeeda (h/t Fightful), McIntyre discussed why he wanted to prove something to Undertaker during their tag team match at Extreme Rules in 2019.

“I wanted to show him how far I’d come since that kid that used to harass him for advice all the time, that wasn’t quite figuring it out,” McIntyre said. “We went face to face in that first match, when I was a kid, and it looked like a boy standing in front of a man. Like it looked ridiculous, it didn’t look believable. But when I went face to face with him in that tag match, where that was a full grown man that finally showed back up to go face to face with The Undertaker, the crowd recognized it and they started rumbling. And I thought, man, we’ve got to have this match.”

McIntyre also discussed the possibility of having that match in the future, even though Undertaker is set for his “Final Farewell” at Survivor Series.

“Selfishly, as much as he deserves this farewell, I’m hoping… that there is still something in there, at least for one more match. Be it cinematic or whatever, or he just feels it and he feels physically good and says ‘I want to fight Drew’, and he calls me… or like he said in The Last Ride Documentary, if Vince calls, you know he’ll be a good soldier and come running. I’ll harass Vince every day, like call him, call him, call him, call him. Selfishly I want that match, but he deserves to do whatever he wants after his career.”

As previously reported, several former WWE stars are set to attend Undertaker’s celebration at Survivor Series, including Kane, Kurt Angle, The Godfather, and Savio Vega.