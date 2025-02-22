WWE News: Drew McIntyre Says There’s No Escaping The ‘Bloodline Vortex,’ Rock Debuts New Entrance Remix

– Drew McIntyre took to social media to seemingly comment on The Rock’s calling out Cody Rhodes on WWE Smackdown. As noted, Rock called Rhodes to the ring on Friday’s show and said he wanted Rhodes to become his champion and that he wanted Rhodes’ soul in return. McIntyre posted to Twitter soon after, writing:

“There is no escaping the Bloodline vortex”

– Speaking of Rock, he debuted a new remix of his entrance theme on Friday’s show. Rock came down to the ring to a remix of his Final Boss theme, which included Lil Wayne’s “The Block Is Hot” in it: