Drew Mcintyre Thinks Cody Rhodes May Have Unfinished Business In WWE
February 28, 2022
In an interview with In the Kliq (via Fightful, Drew McIntyre spoke about the possibility of Cody Rhodes returning to WWE after he left AEW earlier this month. McIntyre suggested that like him, Rhodes may feel he has unfinished business in WWE.
He said: “If he comes back, good for him. That’d be awesome. I know what it feels like to be gone from WWE feeling like you should have achieved more and coming back to do it. Knowing him the way I know him, he probably feels the same way about unfinished business. So if it materializes, then, awesome. He’s such a talent and be more than welcome on the roster.“
