Drew McIntyre Thinks RAW and Smackdown Should Have Their Own Individual Champions

In an interview with the New York Post, Drew McIntyre said that if WWE has two different brands, then there should be a champion for each instead of one unified champion.

On why now is the right time for him to go back to the main event: “When I moved over the SmackDown (in October 2021) I felt like I had to hit the reset button. I had done so much on Raw. I had been champion for a long time even though the majority of the time technically we didn’t have any fans there. I felt just kind of floating toward the end. I had to take a couple of steps back to take a few steps forward. The timing was perfect. I moved to SmackDown and I had the opportunity not necessarily to start from the bottom, but to reprove myself over again, which I’ve always been happy to do in at this stage of my career. It’s about reestablishing Drew McIntyre and who he is before stepping back into that main event title scene especially with Roman, who’s been our top guy for years but is now operating on a different level. He always talks about it because it’s true. I think with this time we’ve had to reestablish McIntyre, going by the reaction, the character development, etc., this feels like the perfect time when I walked out last week to help RK-Bro and heard the reaction and felt the moment and it felt like something special which it might not have felt so big if we had done it a few months ago.”

On wanting to face Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle: “The fact that it’s in the UK at a huge stadium show that I’ve been pushing for for years. I had my big moment at WrestleMania (in 2020) and I got two of the three things I imagined as a kid. Imagined main eventing WrestleMania for the title and winning the title in front of tens of thousands of screaming fans. I’ve very proud of that moment. I’m very proud of my title reigns, but I didn’t have anybody there during them. So to go an opportunity and a scenario I couldn’t have even imagined as a kid, because I was always picturing WrestleMania, a giant WrestleMania-like event within the UK in the main event against someone like Roman for the championship. To be able to win that big match, raise that title in front of so many people, probably family and friends, people I grew up would be an absolute dream scenario.”

On a match with Tyson Fury: “That’s an attraction match. It would draw a lot of attention not just in our industry but outside our industry. The ball is in his court. He’s got to pick up the phone. He’s got our number. Maybe he can draw my attention for a second because my focus, obviously is fully on The Bloodline and Roman right now. But if he distract me, it would be big. It would be special. We talked about pulling people up, me being the veteran I’d be pulling him up. At the same time, he’s an elite level athlete, he’s an entertainer it would be very good. But if you are making me choose, I’m still going to choose the title match.”

On WWE having a unified WWE Universal champion: “If we’ve got separate rosters, I kind of prefer the idea of a champion for each show. At the same time, we just had WrestleMania and we needed a huge match. Brock had one title, Roman had the other title. It made for a very interesting … I don’t want to use the word stupendous, but it made for a very, very big match and now we are kind of with in the fall out of that huge match, that huge WrestleMania and we’ll see what happens. I kind of like the idea of a champion representing each brand. We have those separate brands, so somebody has to take down Roman at least for one of those titles.”