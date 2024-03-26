– During a recent interview with The Masked Man Show, WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre discussed his on-air rival CM Punk. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Drew McIntyre on Seth Rollins: “I don’t hate Seth Rollins, he’s not CM Punk — I just don’t like the way he goes about things in his selfish attitude and he doesn’t see it, he thinks he’s a leader, but he’s absolutely not, he’s all about himself. A true leader is about the roster, is about democracy, and how can you lead the roster, lead the locker room if you’re never in it and you’re on your tour bus?”

On Seth Rollins as champion: “For me, he’s done a great job, a phenomenal job … I don’t know if anybody could’ve made the title into what it is besides somebody like him. I will finally have that world title I can take around and defend, it will be everywhere with me, it’s gonna have a hell of a journey by my side.”

On WrestleMania 40: Night 2, Drew McIntyre will once again challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. The event will be held on April 6-7 at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia. It will be broadcast live on Peacock. CM Punk will be ringside performing commentary for the matchup.