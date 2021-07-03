Drew McIntyre Thinks Wrestlemania Should Remain Two Nights

In an interview with the Battleground podcast (via Wrestling Inc), Drew McIntyre spoke about wanting Wrestlemania to stay a two-night event and if he thinks other PPVs should adopt the format.

He said: “I like the two-night format, obviously it was created because of the times we were living in and it gave everyone an entire weekend of WrestleMania when there was no other original content, at the time. I think it’s really cool to have a WrestleMania weekend, or SummerSlam weekend. As much as I love WrestleMania and be performing on it, I couldn’t imagine being in the crowd for up to seven hours at a time. It’s such a long event. I remember wrestling Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 35 and we were on a little later, and you could feel the crowd getting a little burnt out as the night goes on because they’ve been there for so long. If we broke it into two nights, we’ve got those shorter events and the crowd’s got their energy from start to finish. They can pick a night, they can pick both nights, or make a weekend out of it. So, I’m all about it, but again, I don’t understand the business behind it and what makes the most sense, so I can’t make that decision. But for me, personally, it gets a yes.”