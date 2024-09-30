Drew McIntyre Thought He Broke His Neck During 2020 Hell In A Cell Match

Drew McIntyre recently sat down for an interview with Rick Ucchino from SI The Takedown.

During the interview, McIntyre talked about his Hell in a Cell match against Randy Orton in 2020.

“I thought I legitimately broke my neck and broke something in my back. I bit through my tongue. I was spitting up blood, which we actually incorporated into the match. It was a cool visual. Legitimately the worst fall of my life. I’ve had these conversations with some of the other guys, like Seth Rollins. If we could both take back one thing in our career, it would be falling off [Hell in a Cell]. Never mind the stuff that happened inside the cell.”