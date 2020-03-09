wrestling / News
Drew McIntyre To Be In Action On WWE Raw
March 9, 2020 | Posted by
– WWE announced that Drew McIntyre will be in action on tonight’s WWE Raw. No opponent was given.

The Road to WrestleMania has begun, and Drew McIntyre is about to take his first steps in earnest down the path to Suplex City. The Men’s Royal Rumble Match winner and challenger to WWE Champion Brock Lesnar will be in action on Raw tonight, just one week after demolishing Lesnar with a trifecta of Claymores. Tune in tonight at 8/7 C to see who McIntyre will be facing, and how many times they’ll be kicked in the face.
As previously announced, Edge will also return on tonight’s WWE Raw.
411 will have live coverage of WWE Raw beginning at 8 p.m. ET.
