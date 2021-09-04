Drew McIntyre to Face Sheamus for Shot at US Title, More Added to Raw in Miami

– WWE has confirmed two new matchups for next week’s edition of Monday Night Raw. First up, former World champion Drew McIntyre will face fellow former World champion Sheamus. The winner will earn a shot at the WWE US title and face champion Damian Priest at Extreme Rules later this month. Here are the details:

Drew McIntyre battles Sheamus with Extreme Rules implications One week after Drew McIntyre and Sheamus battled it out with Damian Priest in an extremely hard-hitting Triple Threat Match for the United States Championship, the two former friends will once again go to war against one another in a one-on-one contest that promises to be an all-out brawl from start to finish. The reward is sweet, too, as the winner will go on to challenge Priest for the United States Title at WWE Extreme Rules. Don’t miss all the action of Raw this Monday at 8/7 C on USA.

Next up, WWE 24/7 champion Reggie defends his title against former champion Akira Tozawa:

24/7 Champion Reggie flips his way into a match against Akira Tozawa Whether inside the squared circle or on the playground, Reggie has quickly proven himself an elusive 24/7 Champion. Now, the gravity-defying titleholder will take on Akira Tozawa one-on-one this Monday at 8/7 C on Raw!

Here’s the updated lineup for Monday’s Raw in Miami, Florida:

* Raw Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Nia Jax

* Drew McIntyre vs. Sheamus (Winner will receive US title shot against Damian Priest at Extreme Rules)

* WWE 24/7 Championship: Reggie (c) vs. Akira Tozawa

* Seven-Team Tag Team Turmoil Match to determine RK-Bro’s next challenger