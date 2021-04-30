Drew McIntyre Recalls Being Told By a Fortune Teller at 10 That He’d Be Famous

Drew McIntyre’s destiny was revealed to him at 10 when he was told by a fortune teller that he’d be famous, the WWE star recalled in a new interview. McIntyre spoke with the Daily Star for a new interview discussing his WWE career, his interest in the paranormal and more; you can check out some highlights below:

On being told by a fortune teller at 10 that he’d be famous: “I had my reading and she went into a lot of detail. I was conscious of not saying a word and not giving any clues. And she said I’d be a very famous entertainer. All I heard from ‘famous entertainer’ was that I’m going to make it in the WWE. It’s official, she said it, so it’s going to be so.”

On his interest in the paranormal growing up: “I was into strange things when I was a kid. Wrestling was my biggest love but I was a fan of the X-Files and the paranormal. There was a magazine I used to pick up that covered all my strange interests, the paranormal, UFOs, deadly diseases, spontaneous combustion, the most random stuff you could think of. One month’s issue had a sample letter for the FBI to get documents under the Freedom of Information Act, so I filled it out, put in my pocket money and sent it. Never thought much of it until a few weeks later when I got home and my dad was waiting for me with a big dossier five inches thick asking: ‘Drew why are the FBI in America sending you these documents?’”

On visiting haunted houses as an adult: “I stayed overnight at a place called the Myrtles Plantation which is one of the most haunted houses in America. I was in the room and the temperature kept changing and a couple of things flew across the room. Once I was staying in Birkenhead near Liverpool, in an old house that was used as a hospital during the war. I’d been told this house was haunted. I go to sleep and feel a finger on my arm. I open my eyes and there’s nothing there. Then I feel a grab on my arm and I remembered where I was. I leapt to my feet and ran outside.”

On his downward spiral in 2012: “I’d achieved my dream. But things were falling apart. My mother got sick and my world started unfolding. I wanted to numb my feelings and it suddenly went from a few to competitive drinking. I just wanted to keep myself in a constant haze – I do not want to deal with my thoughts and my emotions.”

On his WWE release: “It took getting fired to get that wake-up call I needed or I was going to eventually crash and burn. I was an absolute mess for a year after my mum passed. I met Kaitlyn and she reminds me a lot of her, just how strong she is. Without her there, which I do believe my mum had something to do with, I would not be the man I am today.”

on a possible UK PPV: “My fingers are crossed it will happen. We deserve a huge show. We’re absolutely going to do it in the UK and if it takes Drew McIntyre versus Tyson Fury to make it happen, I’m all about it. He’s certainly on board, he’s harassed me enough on social media, we’ve gone back and forth a bunch of times.”