WWE News: Drew McIntyre Trains For WrestleMania Match, Empire State Building to Go Red and Yellow For WM

April 5, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Drew McIntyre Raw

– WWE has released a new WrestleMania 35 diary video featuring Drew McIntyre training for his match with Roman Reigns. You can see the video below:

– Becky Lynch, Daniel Bryan and Bobby Lashley were at a promotional event at the Empire State Building on Friday. The iconic New York building will light up red & yellow on Sunday for WrestleMania:

Drew McIntyre, WrestleMania 35, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

