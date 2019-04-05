wrestling / News
WWE News: Drew McIntyre Trains For WrestleMania Match, Empire State Building to Go Red and Yellow For WM
– WWE has released a new WrestleMania 35 diary video featuring Drew McIntyre training for his match with Roman Reigns. You can see the video below:
– Becky Lynch, Daniel Bryan and Bobby Lashley were at a promotional event at the Empire State Building on Friday. The iconic New York building will light up red & yellow on Sunday for WrestleMania:
The @EmpireStateBldg will light up in yellow and red this Sunday for #WrestleMania !@WWEDanielBryan @BeckyLynchWWE @fightbobby pic.twitter.com/sy7KsoK498
— WWE (@WWE) April 5, 2019
