In a recent interview on In the Kliq, Drew McIntyre discussed Triple H’s comments on a potential Hulk Hogan vs. Ric Flair scenario with Roman Reigns, wanting to work with WALTER in NXT UK, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Drew McIntyre on Triple H’s comments on potential Hulk Hogan vs. Ric Flair scenario with Roman Reigns: “I was very appreciative of such a high compliment from Hunter. He’s the one that brought me back to WWE, and he’s watched my entire career kind of evolve and devolve and then re-evolve right in front of his eyes, so it was cool. I think his thing was keeping us on the path we’re currently on and Roman doing what he’s doing with his character and me finally being myself. Actually, I think it’s more Roman being himself. Both of us being ourselves now and keep developing those characters to where we get to the point where everybody knows them inside and out, and we take them as far as we can possibly take them, Then, eventually, when we have that big match down the line, it could be something at that high, high level he described which is really cool.

“The fact of the matter is, even if we did it sooner, it would be a big match just because Roman has been the standard-bearer for the longest time. For the past seven or eight years, he’s been the top dog and the big dog and main evented four WrestleMania’s in a row. He’s proven himself over and over but not he’s taken this turn where he’s basically saying ‘Hey I did all this stuff, look at me’ rather than the humble Roman we knew from the past. I think on the flip side, the way I’ve been going, I’m proving I can do it and I am doing it and I’m gonna continue to do it. So, I think it’s gonna be an interesting clash of some chosen ones when it finally comes.”

On the growth of NXT UK and wanting to work with WALTER: “Yes. Absolutely. I’ve said in a few interviews that I bother Triple H every so often to let me get back to NXT UK and do something with him because I came up in UK wrestling when there was no UK wrestling scene. I used to travel 12 hours just to learn to wrestle. Myself and some of the guys started Scottish wrestling and we started kind of getting in a groove……when I got signed when I was 21 years old and away, some things really started to blossom. As you see in the documentary, when I returned, all of us worked really hard together to grow that scene and took it to heights that nobody could’ve predicted during that period when I was back home, and I was fortunate enough to lead the charge for independent and UK wrestling. To see it go from where we took to it to WWE getting involved and creating NXT UK, I couldn’t have imagined that when I was a kid – like having WWE in the UK. Now we’ve got such a great system for people to learn. Things are on fire and I want to get back, and yes, I do want to fight WALTER.

