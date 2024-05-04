wrestling / News

WWE News: Drew McIntyre Calls BS On Damian Priest as Champion, Triple H Poses With Women’s Tag Champs, Smackdown In Three Minutes

May 4, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Drew McIntyre WWE Raw 1-22-24 Image Credit: WWE

– Damian Priest retained the World Heavyweight title at Backlash France today and Drew McIntyre is calling BS.

He wrote on Twitter: “BS Champ. BS Number One contender. BS Tactics. BS Finish. BS Theatrics.

– Triple H posed with new WWE Women’s tag team champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill.

– WWE has shared a video looking at last night’s Smackdown in three minutes.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Drew McIntyre, Triple H, WWE Smackdown, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading