WWE News: Drew McIntyre Calls BS On Damian Priest as Champion, Triple H Poses With Women’s Tag Champs, Smackdown In Three Minutes

Drew McIntyre Calls BS On Damian Priest as Champion, Triple H Poses With Women's Tag Champs, Smackdown In Three Minutes
– Damian Priest retained the World Heavyweight title at Backlash France today and Drew McIntyre is calling BS.
He wrote on Twitter: “BS Champ. BS Number One contender. BS Tactics. BS Finish. BS Theatrics.”
— Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) May 4, 2024
– Triple H posed with new WWE Women’s tag team champions Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill.
Quite possibly the biggEST storm to ever hit this division.
Congratulations to @BiancaBelairWWE & @Jade_Cargill, your NEW WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions. #WWEBacklash pic.twitter.com/P7w5DvvMT7
— Triple H (@TripleH) May 4, 2024
– WWE has shared a video looking at last night’s Smackdown in three minutes.
