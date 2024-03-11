wrestling / News
WWE News: Drew McIntyre Reacts To CM Punk Return Announcement, Triple H Unboxes Youtube Red Diamond Play Button, The Rock’s Wrestlemania History
March 11, 2024 | Posted by
– As previously reported, CM Punk will return to WWE on the March 25th episode of RAW, which is in Chicago. In a post on Twitter, Drew McIntyre reacted to the news.
Yayyyyyyyy CM Punk is back yipeee!!!!! 🙂😀 https://t.co/8DanfRCwUk pic.twitter.com/yp2grDz1Tu
— Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) March 11, 2024
– WWE has posted a new video of Triple H unboxing the YouTube Red Diamond Play Button, which WWE got for hitting 100 million subscribers.
– The latest WWE playlist looks at The Rock’s Wrestlemania history.