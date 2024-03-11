wrestling / News

WWE News: Drew McIntyre Reacts To CM Punk Return Announcement, Triple H Unboxes Youtube Red Diamond Play Button, The Rock’s Wrestlemania History

March 11, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
CM Punk Drew McIntyre WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

– As previously reported, CM Punk will return to WWE on the March 25th episode of RAW, which is in Chicago. In a post on Twitter, Drew McIntyre reacted to the news.

– WWE has posted a new video of Triple H unboxing the YouTube Red Diamond Play Button, which WWE got for hitting 100 million subscribers.

– The latest WWE playlist looks at The Rock’s Wrestlemania history.

