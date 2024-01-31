wrestling / News

WWE News: Drew McIntyre Continues To Troll CM Punk, WWE Returning To White Plains, NXT Video Highlights

January 31, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
CM Punk Drew McIntyre WWE Raw 1-29-24 Image Credit: WWE

– Drew McIntyre is still taking credit for CM Punk’s triceps tear and is still trolling Punk online over it.

– WWE will return to White Plains, NY on June 1. There’s a pre-sale happening now with the code WWEVIP.

– Here are highlights from last night’s WWE NXT:

