– Drew McIntyre has taken to social media to troll his upcoming WWE SummerSlam opponents, Randy Orton and Jelly Roll. He posted a photo-shopped image of Orton and the music star hugging each other. The tweet Drew McIntyre shared resembles the viral image of the Astronomer CEO, Andy Byron, and the company’s HR chief, Kristin Cabot, who were caught on the jumbotron at a recent Coldplay concert.

The two were seen on the big screen together and immediately moved away from the camera after they were revealed together. Coldplay frontman Chris Martin remarked at the two, “Either they’re having an affair, or they’re just very shy.” The video reportedly outed an alleged affair between the two Astronomer executives, who are both married.

Using the Coldplay meme, Drew McIntyre is now making fun of Orton and Jelly Roll, who are, coincidentally, also both married. Randy Orton has since responded to McIntyre’s meme, which has been edited to feature the photoshopped versions of Orton and Jelly Roll singing “Lovefool” by The Cardigans. You can view that exchange below.

Randy Orton and Jelly Roll are teaming up at WWE SummerSlam 2025 against Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre. The premium live event is scheduled for August 2-3 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.