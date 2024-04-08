Drew McIntyre Tweets During WrestleMania 40 Match, Bad Bunny Responds

Drew McIntyre did some tweeting during his World Heavyweight Championship match at WrestleMania 40, and he drew a response from Bad Bunny. As noted, McIntyre won the World Heavyweight Championship during the opening match of tonight’s show, but quickly lost it to a cashing-in Damian Priest after an altercation with CM Punk at the commentary booth.

McIntyre had tweeted during the match, writing:

“Bored at work. LOL!”

Bunny responded after McIntyre’s loss, snarking:

“hope you had a good shift”