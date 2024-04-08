wrestling / News
Drew McIntyre Tweets During WrestleMania 40 Match, Bad Bunny Responds
Drew McIntyre did some tweeting during his World Heavyweight Championship match at WrestleMania 40, and he drew a response from Bad Bunny. As noted, McIntyre won the World Heavyweight Championship during the opening match of tonight’s show, but quickly lost it to a cashing-in Damian Priest after an altercation with CM Punk at the commentary booth.
McIntyre had tweeted during the match, writing:
“Bored at work. LOL!”
Bunny responded after McIntyre’s loss, snarking:
“hope you had a good shift”
