Drew McIntyre Responds To Tyson Fury’s Latest Challenge: ‘You’re Still A Big Stiff Idiot’

Tyson Fury kept his Twitter feud going with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre on Tuesday by releasing a challenge video. And now, McIntyre has responded.

McIntyre took to Twitter to react to Fury’s video, with the WWE superstar offering five different thoughts on the challenge, including one about Fury being a ‘big stiff idiot.’

“1. I’m from Ayr, 2. There’s a pandemic. The moment I can come home for my World Title tour we’ll talk in person, 3. You’re still a big stiff idiot, 4. Stop using filters you weirdo, 5. Do you want me to start paying rent? It’s unfair I live in your head for free,” McIntyre said.

McIntyre made his return to RAW on Monday and delivered a Claymore Kick to Randy Orton.

Meanwhile, Fury most recently wrestled for WWE last October at Crown Jewel, where he defeated Braun Strowman by countout.