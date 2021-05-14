Drew McIntyre Thinks Tyson Fury Match Will ‘100 Percent’ Happen, Talks Potential Roman Reigns Rematch

In a recent interview with DAZN, Drew McIntyre discussed a potential match with Tyson Fury, wanting a rematch with Roman Reigns, and much more. Here are some highlights:

Drew McIntyre on how a match with Tyson Fury would benefit him as a WWE superstar: “Yeah, it helps my profile. But for me, it’s more about how we can draw new fans to WWE, and he has such a significant fan base with a different market. He’s such an entertainer. He has worked with us before, so he gets it. And somewhere like, say the UK, we’ve not had a significant pay-per-view in the UK since SummerSlam ‘92. A very long time. It deserves one. It would need something on top that’s larger than life. It can’t get more larger than life to take two of the UK’s most successful sons in their fields and have a Battle of Britain. I think they’re just the marquee itself. Obviously, I’d love to wrestle one of our guys and have the technical back and forth, 30-minute masterclass. This wouldn’t be the most technical thing in the world. It would be good. I think it would surprise people how good it would be. But just to get those new eyeballs on the product, to get that big UK show, and to make some new fans in the process. That would be pretty cool.”

On the percentage of the likelihood of the match actually happening: “100 percent I see it happening. I’ve got a vision of how I’d like to see it happen. I don’t make the decisions. That’s for others to talk about behind closed doors. But I know somewhere like the UK it would be huge business. I know for meeting Fury, watching him, and the way he went about things when he was here last time. He’s willing to put everything he’s got into it. With me, I know I can get a performance out of anybody on this planet. I know he’s willing to put in the work, and he’s such an entertainer on top of it. It would be a big deal.”

On a potential rematch with Roman Reigns: “I hope so because that’s the big match I’d like to see down the line. We only had a few weeks or f-that, I think we had like three shows. Yeah, it wasn’t included. We didn’t have much time to build it. But I know the chemistry has always been there with Roman and I, especially where I’m at as a character now, and he’s doing the most unbelievable work right now. It clicked right away. We have such interesting stories, and we’re feeling as good as I’ve ever felt as characters right now. That was cool to give everyone a taste of it. I know it’d be awesome to come back around to it. I just love watching what Roman’s up to right now.”

On Reigns’ current character in WWE: “I’m such a fan of his in general, and especially the work he’s doing right now is believable. He’s feeling it. He knows where he’s at as a character, and it’s pretty much the opposite of what he used to be. Where he used to be is where I’m at right now in being the fighting champion, putting the work, and being the workhorse. It’s interesting how those roles are flipped. I’m excited about the possibility of what we can do down the line because he’s absolutely killing it right now. I’m just going to keep doing it. If people want to see it, but us back together, give us time and watch us go.”