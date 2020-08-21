WWE News: Drew McIntyre Continues Twitter Feud With Tyson Fury, Tony Nese’s Message For 205 Live Opponents

– WWE champion Drew McIntyre continued his feud with current WBC Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury on Twitter. After Fury challenged McIntyre to a fight, McIntyre had his own response for the boxing star.

Anything to duck the AJ fight, ey? You know where to find me dosser. Let’s make history 🇬🇧 https://t.co/FcECnuVv9E — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) August 21, 2020

– Ahead of his match with Jake Atlas on 205 Live, Tony Nese delivered a strong message to his opponent, while also explaining why he’s the one that built the cruiserweight division.