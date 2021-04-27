Drew McIntyre Thinks Tyson Fury Is ‘Stalking’ Him, Discusses Wanting Big WWE PPV In UK

In a recent interview with The Big Issue, Drew McIntyre discussed Tyson Fury ‘stalking’ him, wanting a big WWE pay-per-view in the UK, and much more. Here are some highlights:

Drew McIntyre on Tyson Fury ‘stalking’ him: “Tyson Fury is stalking me. It’s the most bizarre sentence. I’d wake up every day and I’ve got another message on social media from Tyson Fury. Maybe I should answer him.”

On wanting to return to the UK: “When things get back to normal, I can finally get back to the UK. I haven’t been able to come back home and say, ‘yes, we did it!’ When I’m able to win back my WWE title we’ll fly back home, get an open top bus at the top of Scotland. I’m going to make my way down Scotland, [and have a] big celebration all the way down into England. Get to Fury’s house, set ourselves up a little match. It’s going to happen. The thing is he has a genuine love for wrestling and he’s such an entertainer, he gets it. I know we could do some fun business together. Probably some kind of Battle of Britain would be the theme.”

On the UK deserving a big WWE pay-per-view: “The UK deserves a significant pay-per-view. It’s such an incredible fanbase, a huge audience, they’re so passionate. There hasn’t been a huge show since 1992 when we sold out Wembley Stadium with over 80,000 people. I want to make that happen again, be that at Hampden or Ibrox or wherever it may be. Maybe Wembley again. But if it takes myself and Tyson Fury to draw some outside eyeballs besides just the WWE fans – the new WWE fans, we’ll call them – I want to make it happen.”