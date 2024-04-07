Drew McIntyre Vows to Leave WWE If He Loses at Wrestlemania 40

WrestlingNewsCo (via Fightful) reports that during a panel at WWE World, Drew McIntyre vowed to leave WWE if he doesn’t defeat Seth Rollins tomorrow night at Wrestlemania 40. The two will battle for the World Heavyweight championship.

He said: “I’ll play this game. What if? It’s not going to happen, but what if? I’ve been in this business since I was 15 years old, it’s all I’ve ever wanted to do. It was a part-time job in high school through university. I’ve always been a professional wrestler. I was signed to WWE at 21, fired at 29, truly found myself, came back, became the man and the superstar I am today. I’ve never been better. I’m in my prime in the ring, in my prime on the microphone because I’m myself. Social media, nobody can touch me, I’ll tear you to shreds. I’ve never been better all around. If I can’t win against Seth Rollins on Sunday. Quite frankly, I shouldn’t be in this industry. I’ll leave WWE.”

McIntyre is likely playing with the rumors that he still hasn’t signed a new contract with the company leading into this weekend.