Drew McIntyre vs. Angel Garza Announced For Raw

WWE has booked Drew McIntyre in a match for tonight’s episode of Raw. The company announced that McIntyre will face Garza in a singles match on tonight’s show.

Also set for the show are:

* Drew McIntyre responds to Seth Rollins’ attack from last week’s Raw.

* Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Rey Mysterio vs. Murphy

* Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Aleister Black vs. Austin Theory

* Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: MVP vs. Apollo Crews