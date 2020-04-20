wrestling / News
Drew McIntyre vs. Angel Garza Announced For Raw
April 20, 2020 | Posted by
WWE has booked Drew McIntyre in a match for tonight’s episode of Raw. The company announced that McIntyre will face Garza in a singles match on tonight’s show.
Also set for the show are:
* Drew McIntyre responds to Seth Rollins’ attack from last week’s Raw.
* Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Rey Mysterio vs. Murphy
* Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Aleister Black vs. Austin Theory
* Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: MVP vs. Apollo Crews
