wrestling / News

Drew McIntyre vs. Angel Garza Announced For Raw

April 20, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Drew McIntyre Angel Garza Raw

WWE has booked Drew McIntyre in a match for tonight’s episode of Raw. The company announced that McIntyre will face Garza in a singles match on tonight’s show.

Also set for the show are:

* Drew McIntyre responds to Seth Rollins’ attack from last week’s Raw.
* Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Rey Mysterio vs. Murphy
* Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Aleister Black vs. Austin Theory
* Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: MVP vs. Apollo Crews

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Angel Garza, Drew McIntyre, RAW, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading