wrestling / News

Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest Is Official for WWE Clash at the Castle in June

May 25, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE King and Queen of the Ring - Damian Priest vs Drew McIntyre Image Credit: WWE

– During today’s WWE King and Queen of the Ring event, Triple H announced a new world heavyweight title match for WWE Clash at the Castle in June. Drew McIntyre has now been cleared to return to the ring, and he will now face Damian Priest at the event in McIntyre’s native Scotland.

WWE Clash at the Castle Scotland will be held on June 15 in Glasgow, Scotland. It will be held held at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.

The winner will likely go on to face Gunther at WWE SummerSlam. Gunther beat Randy Orton at today’s WWE King and Queen of the Ring event in Saudi Arabia to earn a title shot.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Damian Priest, Drew McIntyre, Triple H, WWE Clash at the Castle, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading