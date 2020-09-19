Drew McIntyre vs. Keith Lee Rematch Set For Raw

Drew McIntyre and Keith Lee will run it back on next week’s episode of Raw. WWE announced during Friday’s episode of Smackdown that Drew McIntyre will face Keith Lee in a rematch of this week’s show. The match on the September 14th episode ended in a no-contest due to an attack by RETRIBUTION.

The announcement on WWE.com notes:

Last Monday, Keith Lee was on the verge of earning a potential WWE Championship opportunity in his battle against Drew McIntyre, until RETRIBUTION made their presence felt. However, The Limitless One’s championship dreams are not dashed. Lee will get another crack at McIntyre this Monday on Raw. If he can defeat the WWE Champion, and Randy Orton is still unable to compete on Sept. 27 after being on the receiving end of three Claymores, Lee will challenge for the WWE Title.

Will Lee make the most of this golden opportunity?