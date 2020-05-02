Drew McIntyre vs. Murphy Set For Next Week’s Raw

Drew McIntyre will take on Murphy on next week’s episode of Raw ahead of his match with Seth Rollins at Money in the Bank. WWE announced on Friday’s episode of Smackdown that McIntyre will take on Murphy, who tried to attack him during his contract signing with Rollins. That segment ended with McIntyre hitting Murphy with a Claymore Kick.

Also announced for Raw are a Last Chance Gauntlet Match to replace Apollo Crews in the the men’s Monday in the Bank ladder match.