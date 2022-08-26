Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn, The New Day Announced For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown

WWE has announced a match between Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn for tonight’s episode of Friday Night Smackdown. They’ve also announced that Xavier Woods will return with Kofi Kingston, something reported earlier today. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Second Chance Fatal 4-Way For WWE Women’s Tag Team Title Tournament: Natalya & Sonya Deville vs. Nikki ASH & Doudrop vs. Shotzi & Xia Li vs. Tamina & Dana Brooke

* Happy Corbin vs. Ricochet

* Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn

* The New Day to return