Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins Featured in Raw Dark Match Main Event

February 25, 2020 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– The dark match for last night’s edition of Raw featured Drew McIntyre beating Seth Rollins in a one-on-one match. WrestlingInc.com reports that McIntyre cut a “passionate” babyface promo before the match and got a loud pop from the fans in attendance.

The match is said to have gone about 15 minutes. Additionally, McIntyre reportedly got the crowd to chant “Tiny Balls” at Rollins during the matchup. You can check out some live tweets and photos on the matchup posted on Twitter below.

