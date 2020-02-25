Drew McIntyre vs. Seth Rollins Featured in Raw Dark Match Main Event

– The dark match for last night’s edition of Raw featured Drew McIntyre beating Seth Rollins in a one-on-one match. WrestlingInc.com reports that McIntyre cut a “passionate” babyface promo before the match and got a loud pop from the fans in attendance.

The match is said to have gone about 15 minutes. Additionally, McIntyre reportedly got the crowd to chant “Tiny Balls” at Rollins during the matchup. You can check out some live tweets and photos on the matchup posted on Twitter below.

@WhatCultureWWE @adamwilbourn @AdamClery just got home from Raw in Winnipeg, Canada. They did about 15 minutes or so after the event with Seth and Drew McIntyre, and it was great. I got most of it on my camera. Need to get some sleep, but I'll post it first thing when I get up — Nerdy Pegger (@NerdyPegger) February 25, 2020

After #Raw went off the air, Drew McIntyre had a match with Seth Rollins and won. But the bigger story is how Drew & Kevin got the crowd to chant "tiny balls" at Seth **throughout** the match and it was the loudest chant of the entire night. @davemeltzerWON @Cultaholic — The Arctic Mark (@thearcticmark) February 25, 2020