Drew McIntyre Wants A Feud With Jinder Mahal

In an interview with Sports Matters TV, Drew McIntyre said that he wants a feud with Jinder Mahal, and thinks it belongs at a PPV or a Wrestlemania. The timing is interesting, as it was reported earlier today that Mahal had been in line for a big push and a match with McIntyre before his most recent injury.

He said: “I think there should be a showdown, be it at WrestleMania or any PPV as long as there’s the appropriate build and appropriate story told for the fans to invest. It’s not so much that we were both in 3MB. There’s so much more to it than that. There’s what happened in the ring and especially happened out the ring that people don’t know about in our personal and private lives and what was going on at the time especially with me. He was there the whole time, both getting fired and me trying to go out there in the independents and make my name. He went off and really kind of gave up, stopped working out and turned his life around, got back to WWE and became WWE Champion before me. Wasn’t exactly as universally praised as when I finally won the WWE Championship, so there’s so many possible layers to this story that the world has seen on television and have not seen that could really make for one of the most memorable feuds of all time. We have so much material.”