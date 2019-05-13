Drew McIntyre Wants A Match With AJ Styles

In an interview with News 18, Drew McIntyre said that he missed his chance to have a match with AJ Styles while they were on the independent scene, but he wants it to happen now that they’re both in WWE. Here are highlights:

On his journey back to WWE: “It is an interesting journey. I can compare it to a roller-coaster, so many ups and downs. But it is all of that has helped shape the wrestler that I am and the man I am today.”

On if he likes being the bad guy: “I don’t really see myself as one. I think I have always got a point. Everybody else doesn’t necessarily agree with it. It is 2019 – I don’t really care whether I am looked as the bad guy or the good guy. The crowd are booing or cheering, as long as they are making noise, I don’t care. I stand by with conviction with what I am saying.”

On facing AJ Styles: “Absolutely! I have never had a match with AJ Styles. When I went to IMPACT Wrestling, he had just left. In the independent scene, we were trying to set up the match but that never quite happened. So, we just kept missing each other. When I came back to RAW, he was on SmackDown. Now, we are finally on the same show. When I first started wrestling, like 18 years ago, it was guys like AJ, Christopher Daniels, Samoa Joe, Low Ki who were the new generation of wrestlers with different styles, trying to get the attention. I am very much looking forward to that (battle).”