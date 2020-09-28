Drew McIntyre Wants A Title for Title Match With Roman Reigns

In an interview with Vicente Beltran, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre spoke about wanting a champion vs. champion match against Roman Reigns at some point in the future. Here are highlights:

On the amount of titles in WWE: “I think we’ve got good balance right now with titles for every show. You know, every show has like the Intercontinental title which leads into the heavyweight title, US title which leads into the heavyweight title. Obviously the females are represented with their respective titles or tag teams each have their own titles on the show. I think we’re pretty good title wise.”

On a champion vs. champion match with Roman Reigns: “If I was to have another one, me personally, I would want a supermatch with Roman Reigns for that Universal Championship and create one dominant champion. That’d be a heck of a match. Roman is the guy He’s proven it for years. He’s been absent for a little bit of time and returned with a different attitude that threw me for a loop. He’s a lot bigger and badder than he ever was and he’s still that marquee player. I’m at the point where I’m building myself up and want to prove that I can be that top, top guy like Roman Reigns has. So inevitably if we can have a McIntyre vs. Reigns, title vs. title match, I think thats as big as it gets.”

On his memories of the Road Warriors: “The Legion of Doom, the Road Warriors were the greatest tag team of all time, without question. Wherever they went, they were top of the card, they drew money. They brought people into the building. They created the expression ‘Road Warrior pop’. Like when you come to the ring and you get the loudest reaction of the night, that’s called the Road Warrior pop because of those guys and because of how big they were. As a kid, the Legion of Doom is what I grew up on. Whenever you had limited WWE merchandise back in the day, there was always a Legion of Doom sticker or a Legion of Doom pin. I grew up as a huge fan of them and I got to spend time around Animal. I never got to spend time around Hawk. He was always just the nicest guy, obviously loved this industry. Nobody had a bad word to say about him and it’s a shame that he’s passed on now.”

