– During a recent appearance on The Masked Man Show, Drew McIntyre discussed wanting to take part in John Cena’s upcoming farewell tour. It looks like Drew McIntyre wants to get a match with John Cena during his retirement tour. He said on the subject (via WrestlingInc.com):

“I don’t know if I’m figured into the plans, but I guarantee I’ll be pushing and nudging them left and right to make it happen. The amount of stories I have about [CM] Punk and things that happened when I was younger, I have ten fold on him. There has never been a one-on-one match. If I have to drive management crazy, I’ll drive them crazy. I’ll drive John crazy. I’m going to get that match. I’ll tear him apart. On the microphone, which not many people can do. In the ring. Send him packing, happy retirement. Hopefully, Punk along with him.”

John Cena is set to kick off his farewell tour starting in January. He’s set to work multiple dates throughout 2025 and will retire later next year. As noted, Cena will also appear at WWE Raw’s upcoming Netflix debut in January 2025.