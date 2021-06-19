Drew McIntyre Wants More Time to Face Sheamus in Front of a Live Crowd

– In a recent interview on the Masked Man Show, Drew McIntyre discussed wanting to get more time in a feud with Sheamus in front of a live crowd and his expectations for SummerSlam. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Drew McIntyre on wanting to have significant time to feud with Sheamus with a live crowd: “Myself and Sheamus had a series of matches that didn’t get too much into our story. The best thing was our last match and the build-up video that really told our 20-year history, which was all a true story. We didn’t get into it as much as we could and probably should have, which means there is more time to do it down the line. I think it’d be cool for him and I to have significant time in front of a live crowd. You talk about big men slapping meat, Sheamus and I committed crimes on each other in the ring. I’ve been around for a while and been in a few fights in my life, but I promise no fight is close to myself vs. Sheamus in a wrestling match.”

McIntyre on his SummerSlam expectations: “This is going to be this year’s WrestleMania. For me, personally, I’ve heard the rumors of Cena and every other name, but I don’t know for sure some of the surprise names that might be there.”