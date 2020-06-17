Drew McIntyre Wants To Face Edge Now That He’s Wrestling Again

In an interview with SportsKeeda, Drew McIntyre revealed that he wants to have a match with Edge now that the Rated-R Superstar is back in WWE. However, he may have to wait a while, as Edge tore his triceps during his match with Randy Orton at Backlash. Here are highlights:

On not believing he was going to win the Royal Rumble: “To find out that I was going to win the whole Rumble after eliminating Brock Lesnar, one it was a amazing. Two, I didn’t believe anybody. You know things can change sometimes in our business. Not all the time, but sometimes change. So even when I was in there I didn’t believe it was going to happen. So when it did happen you saw my legitimate reaction, because nothing is official until it’s official.”

On Edge’s return and thinking people would boo his Rumble win after: “Edge was returning at the end after a nine year absence from the company. People thought they’d never see him again. He returned at the Rumble and we’ve seen crowds turn on certain superstars if they don’t get the winner that they wanted. So that was in the back of my mind, I guess, while I was out there. That wow… when Edge gets eliminated and it’s Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns, they might just turn on the match.”

On wanting a match with Edge: “You know Edge had this amazing career. I was thankful that I traveled the world with him. Learned a lot from him as a kid, but to see him back… of course the wheels started turning. And I thought to myself, ‘Oh yea, we’re going to have that big match.’ And I’m absolutely ready for that big match now, you know, physically and mentally.”