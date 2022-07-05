Drew McIntyre Wants to See an NXT UK Match at WWE Clash at the Castle

– WrestlingInc.com’s Nick Hausman recently spoke to WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre ahead of Saturday’s WWE Money in the Bank 2022 event. During the interview, McIntyre indicated that NXT UK should get a match booked at the upcoming WWE Clash at the Castle show scheduled for September rin Cardiff, Wales. McIntyre noted, “We should get an NXT UK match on that show.”

Drew McIntyre is looking to face Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship at the event. However, no matches are currently booked for the card. Also, Reigns is scheduled to face Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing Match later this month. McIntyre did joke about not being booked for Clash at the Castle and said the following during the chat:

“Realistically, they might just turn around and go, ‘Drew, you’re not booked,’ and then you’ll find me on a trampoline outside with little weights, jumping up and down, just going, ‘I’m not booked,’ outside of Cardiff. Ask me to referee a match and I’ll say no, and then they’ll try to convince me eventually, and I’ll referee an NXT UK match maybe.”

WWE Clash at the Castle is scheduled for September 3. The event will be held at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales.