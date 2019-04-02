Drew McIntyre Says He and Roman Reigns Will Have a War This Weekend, Discusses Having ‘Butterflies’ for the Match

– DC101 recently interviewed WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre this week. Below are some highlights and a video of the interview (transcript via WrestlingInc.com).

Drew McIntyre on the decision to have him return through NXT: “It was a tough decision to decide to come back until I spoke to Triple H on the phone. He’d been watching what I was doing, he was very proud and made it clear that it was time to come home. We both decided NXT was the place to start because of the hardcore fanbase that had been following my career outside of the company. That was the best way to reintroduce myself. I got to be a part of NXT and a leader there which I enjoyed more than anything.”

McIntyre on his entrance for his NXT title match at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III: “Entrance-wise I’ve been a little nervous. We had the fire dept band and they were playing the bagpipes and had the drums there for my entrance. I was little bit nervous and I didn’t want to mess it up. I was walking out to the ring, and we’re doing it live, I saw the pipers and I was just amped out of my mind. Poor Bobby Roode got chopped to death.”

McIntyre on being nervous about his first WrestleMania singles match: “I got the butterflies, I’ve got the nerves. The day that stops is the day I retire. I feel beyond ready and with someone like Roman, who like you say is used to that big stage, a phenomenal performer and so physical like myself. I know we’re bringing something that no one else will be able to compete with because we’re two big physical guys. It’s going to be a war. It’s going to be great.”