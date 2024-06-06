– During a recent interview with Cultaholic Wrestling, WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre issued a warning to his rival CM Punk not to interview in his upcoming title match against Damian Priest later this month at WWE Clash at the Castle. The event is being held Glasgow, Scotland. Below are some highlights:

McIntyre on if Punk attempts to interfere: “I think it would be a mistake for a number of reasons after what happened last time at Clash, I really do not want something like that to happen again to the UK… This is Glasgow… this is Scotland, this is different. I would strongly suggest not getting involved or doing anything to rock the boat during this show as there’s a genuine chance you’ll get jumped.”

On how Punk could get jumped if he tries to interfere: “I’m not even joking. And there’s a genuine chance the security guards won’t stop them because they’re Scottish as well. I’m telling you, there’s a good chance you’ll get jumped and security will help jump you if you get involved in my match.”

Drew McIntyre vs. Damian Priest for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship goes down on Saturday, June 15 at WWE Clash at the Castle 2024. The event will be held at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro. The event will be broadcast live on Peacock.