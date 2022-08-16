Drew McIntyre Was Surprised By Karrion Kross’ WWE Return, Says He Deserves It

Drew McIntyre was in the dark about Karrion Kross’ return to WWE, but he thinks Kross deserves the opportunity he’s received. As noted, Kross made his return on Smackdown two weeks ago by attacking McIntyre and putting Roman Reigns in his sights, with Scarlett by his side. McIntyre spoke with Chris Van Vliet for a new interview and talked about Kross’ return to the company after he was released in November.

“I was very surprised,” McIntyre said (per Fightful). “I didn’t know until the very last second. Let’s just say it’s somebody who has worked hard for an opportunity, deserves the opportunity, and is getting the biggest opportunity of his career. Unfortunately for him, it’s not going to come at Drew McIntyre’s expense.”

McIntyre is set to face Reigns at WWE Clash at the Castle for Reigns’ Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.