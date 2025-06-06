Drew McIntyre Says He Wasn’t Happy at WWE Royal Rumble, Say He’s Learned To ‘Walk Away’

In an interview with Gorilla Position (via Fightful), Drew McIntyre spoke about being unhappy following this year’s Royal Rumble and how he handled the incident, choosing to walk away. It was reported at the time that McIntyre was angry and cursing about someone “having to get their moves in” following his elimination. It’s believed that he was mad at LA Knight at the time.

He said: “I will tell you that I was not happy. I invented a few swear words, and then I left the building. I left the building because I’m a professional. The same with the CM Punk thing. I blow up big time every couple of years, but every time I get upset, it somehow makes the internet because it’s such a scene. Generally, I don’t, but my thing is, I’m going to leave the building. I would walk down and punch somebody in the face, because that’s who I am. But I’m also professional, so I’d rather take myself out of this situation because I know how bad my temper is, and sometimes, when you calm down, things are not as they seem. So I’ve learned to just walk away. That’s the adult thing to do. Calm down, look at the things, and then, if you still feel the same, knock somebody out.“