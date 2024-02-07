wrestling / News
Drew McIntyre Co-opts ‘We Want Cody’ Fan Campaign
The hashtag #WeWantCody has been trending on Twitter ever since last Friday, when WWE teased a match between Roman Reigns and The Rock at Wrestlemania. Drew McIntyre is now leaning into that on Twitter, suggesting that Cody should give the people what they want and challenge Reigns…so Drew can challenge Seth Rollins.
He wrote: "#WeWantCody… To make the right choice. They're using their voices and wallets @CodyRhodes, give them what they want and what you promised."

— Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) February 7, 2024
#WeWantCody… To make the right choice.
They're using their voices and wallets @CodyRhodes, give them what they want and what you promised.
And Twitter, give your loved ones what they want. A meme on a shirt. Thank you ▶️ https://t.co/43gP5Us67U#WeWantDrew https://t.co/UNosT65KQe pic.twitter.com/aBbQaH2bta
— Drew (@DMcIntyreWWE) February 7, 2024
