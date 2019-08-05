Drew McIntyre On Why He Uses the Claymore as a Finisher, Talks Team With Dolph Ziggler

– Drew McIntyre spoke with The Wrap for a new interview and discussed why he uses the Claymore as his finisher. You can see some highlights below:

On why he like the Claymore more than the Inverted Alabama Slam: “I’ve got to wear my opponent down enough where it calls for it [with the Alabama Slam] … It’s a case where I can do [the Claymore] to everyone. I know I can do it to Braun Strowman. But to actually get someone worn down enough to get hooked into the Reverse Alabama Slam takes a second.”

On having more flexibility with the move: “With the Claymore, as you’ve seen over the past, it hasn’t been years, but a year and a half I’ve been back — it can come from literally anywhere. And I think I’ve hit more of my Claymores on the floor outside the ring than I have inside the ring. I’m 6’5 legit — with my boots on I’m about 6’7 — and at 265-270 [pounds], and when I’m coming at you full speed, kicking through the air and kicking you in the face, that’s a pretty effective finish. It can come from any time, on the turn, off the ropes, on the floor — it can take anyone down.”

On pairing his finish with Dolph Zigglers when they were teamed up: “The first thing that crossed my mind, the second I heard [about our alliance], I looked down and went, ‘Zig-Zag/Claymore.’ Like, I knew right away what our finish was. It’s like a great song. Like you always hear famous musicians [answer questions about] how long it took you to write this great hit: ‘That one came easy, but this [other] one took forever.’”