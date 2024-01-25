Drew McIntyre on Why the WWE Product Is So Hot Right Now

– During a recent interview with ReviewSTL, WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre discussed the WWE product being very hot at the moment, and he explained why. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Drew McIntyre on WWE’s numbers right now: “If you check the financials we’re breaking every financial number in WWE history -– not just breaking it, absolutely smashing it.”

On the quality of WWE Raw right now: “It’s got everything you’d expect from WWE: the lights, the lasers, the pyro, the over-the-top showmanship. I come out, in my Scottish Kilt and my giant five-foot sword that shoots fire.”

On the roster stepping up their game: “Be it on the microphone, be it from a character perspective, be it from the in-ring game, and it’s awesome to see because it’s a three-hour show.”

McIntyre will be competing in the Men’s Royal Rumble Match at this weekend’s event. It’s scheduled for Saturday, January 27 at the Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida. It will be broadcast live on Peacock.

