Drew McIntyre, Will Ospreay & More React to World Cup Finals
The 2022 World Cup final took place on Sunday and several wrestling stars took notice, including Drew McIntyre and Will Ospreay. Argentina defeated France in the finals of the tournament in a 4 – 2 shootout after the game was tied 3 -3, and you can see reactions from McIntyre, Ospreay, Kip Sabian, and Angelo Dawkins below:
This is the greatest World Cup final of all-time 😂 #FIFAWorldCup
— Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) December 18, 2022
Can it be denied anymore? The greatest to ever play the game. Congrats to Messi and Argentina! #FIFAWorldCup
— Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) December 18, 2022
Been watching on my flight, what a great game this became, especially from 80 mins onwards!!! Total rollercoaster. 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #WorldCupFinal https://t.co/kmVClkWFIY
— Kip Sabian (@TheKipSabian) December 18, 2022
This is the greatest final ever
— ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) December 18, 2022
That was the best game I’ve ever watched of any sport. #WorldCupFinal
— Angelo Dawkins (@AngeloDawkins) December 18, 2022
