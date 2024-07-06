Drew McIntyre Wins Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match

The 2024 Men’s Money in the Bank ladder match is now over and Drew McIntyre did as he said he would and won the briefcase. He defeated Chad Gable, Jey Uso, LA Knight, Andrade and Carmelo Hayes. Gable fell down and got speared by Uso, who tried to climb himself. Drew McIntyre threw another ladder at him then hit him with a Claymore before climbing and getting the briefcase.