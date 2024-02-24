Drew McIntyre Punches WrestleMania Ticket, Wins At WWE Elimination Chamber

Drew McIntyre is headed to WrestleMania after winning the men’s Chamber match at WWE Elimination Chamber. McIntyre defeated Randy Orton, Logan Paul, Kevin Owens, LA Knight, and Bobby Lashley in the structure at Saturday’s PPV to earn a World Heavyweight Championship match with Seth Rollins at the April PPV. McIntyre last defeated Randy Orton, pinning him after an already-eliminated Paul hit Orton with brass knuckles.

The match also saw Knight get eliminated after AJ Styles managed to get into the ring and decimate Knight with a chair, including a Styles Clash on the chair. McIntyre pinned him moments later.

You can see highlights from the match below and follow our live coverage of the PPV here.